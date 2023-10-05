October 5, 2023

Unexploded mortar found, donated near Morphou

By Tom Cleaver00
morphou the buildings in morphou are almost all rundown
File photo of Morphou area

An unexploded mortar was found and later detonated by a specialist team in a residential area in the village of Kyra, near Morphou, on Thursday.

Seven houses in the village were evacuated as bomb disposal teams performed a controlled explosion.

It is believed the mortar was taken from a local firing range and placed in the area in which it was found.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

