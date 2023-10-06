October 6, 2023

12 arrested for illegal employment

Police said on Friday they had arrested 12 people for illegally working and residing in Cyprus.

The arrests took place on Thursday afternoon as police raided three properties in the Limassol district as part of a crackdown on illegal employment carried out in cooperation with the aliens and immigration service.

A total of 11 people were found working in two catering establishments, while the other person was arrested for illegally staying in Cyprus.

The three employers were told by officials from the labour office they will be fined for employing undeclared workers.

