October 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver04
In today’s episode, the issue of multiple pensions being given to state officials will be discussed at the house finance committee in two weeks, following an uproar that President Nikos Christodoulides is receiving a pension in addition to his salary as president.

Elsewhere, the Ayia Napa gang rape trial began with an adjournment at the Famagusta criminal court.

There’s also the signing of a contract to install 4,450 new bus stops and shelters and upgrade over 1,000 existing bus stops.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

