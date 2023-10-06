October 6, 2023

EU-funded Morphou wastewater treatment plant inaugurated

The European Union-funded Morphou municipal wastewater treatment plant was inaugurated on Friday following the completion of its construction.

The inauguration ceremony of the plant, which is located in the village of Syrianochori, was attended by the European Commission’s directorate general for structural reform support Judit Rozsa and Morphou Mayor Mahmut Ozcinar.

Rozsa said the aim of the plant’s construction was to prevent wastewater from polluting the area’s groundwater.

“The EU’s aim is to make the entire island more liveable and to create projects which will have a lasting impact,” she added.

Ozcinar said “those in power have a principle to ensure that every part of the country has a sewer network.”

He also thanked those who contributed to the project’s development and said the municipality’s duty is to “protect sustainable development”.

Following the speeches, olive saplings were planted next to the plant.

