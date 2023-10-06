Green’s Theopemptou calls for abolition of bicycle helmet law

Leader of the Green Party, Charalambos Theopemptou, has called for the abolition of the law which requires cyclists to wear helmets.

He spoke on the matter in parliament on Thursday, and spoke to the Cyprus Mail on Friday, saying “nowhere else in the European Union does such a law exist.”

He referenced the situation in Paris, where, he said, people can rent bicycles whenever they want.

“They can be walking, see a rented bicycle stand, get on one, and go. There is no need for them to carry around a helmet all day,” he said.

He added that his suggestion should be seen as one to encourage cycling, as “if there is no legal requirement for a helmet, people can cycle when they want, where they want, and spontaneously.”

“Compare Cyprus to these European cities. In Cyprus, we have bicycles to rent now, but if it is illegal to ride one without a helmet and people get fined for doing so, the incentive to cycle is diminished,” he said.

Asked about the potential risk to safety for people who cycle without helmets, he said “we are talking about adults here. Sure, we could also pass a law which makes people go around with stabilisers, but the point should be to encourage cycling.”

“Personally, I do always go around with a helmet and I do wear a helmet when I am on my bicycle. I encourage people to wear helmets, but people cycle around other European cities without helmets all the time. We need to promote cycling and criminalising people doing so without a helmet is not the answer,” he said.

The current law has been in place since February, having passed through parliament after it had been proposed by Diko MP Chrysis Pantelides.

Those found to be cycling without a helmet are liable for a €50 fine.

The law was supported at the time by the transport ministry, which said the wearing of crash helmets while cycling reduces the risk of fatal injury by 65 per cent and the risk of serious head injury by 69 per cent.

In addition, a separate law also mandates that those riding e-scooters also wear helmets and “the appropriate fluorescent insignia.”

E-scooter riders must also be at least 14 years old, while the scooters themselves must be equipped with brakes, front and rear lights.

Their speed is limited to 20 kilometres per hour, and to ten kilometres per hour when travelling through pedestrianised areas.