October 6, 2023

Lifeguards to strike on Monday over lack of job security

By Iole Damaskinos066
The lifeguards’ branch of Isotita union on Friday announced a two-hour work stoppage.

The reasons for the work stoppage, set for Monday morning, according to a statement, is to demand permanent and stable jobs and end “the illegal practice of terminating permanent contracts and renewing them every year”.

The lifeguards also called for the creation of a lifeguard supervisor position and the removal of existing “unqualified persons”.

The lifeguards association has sent a letter on the matter to the interior ministry and are calling for full participation in a mass strike from 10am to 12 noon.

