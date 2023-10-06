October 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AsiaWorld

Philippines puts airports on high alert after anonymous warning planes could ‘explode’

By Reuters News Service067
48984075 c2b8ac9c5d b
File photo: Manila airport

The Philippines has placed all its commercial airports on heightened alert after an anonymous warning that bombs could go off on planes headed out of Manila, including to several tourist hotspots, its civil aviation authority said Friday.

“Immediate enhanced security measures” were being implemented at 42 commercial airports across the country, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said in a media advisory, adding the warnings were being verified.

The warning had been sent by email to air traffic services about a threat to flights out of the capital Manila headed to Davao, Bicol and the popular tourist regions of Palawan and Cebu.

“While the information is currently under validation, immediate enhanced security measures are being implemented across all airports,” CAAP said.

CAAP did not say when the warning was made.

On Friday the aviation regulator released to media an Oct. 4 memo of the order given to airport security managers to beef up security, thoroughly inspect baggage and conduct round-the-clock surveillance after receiving the email threat.

The Oct. 4 memo included a screenshot of what it said was the threat, which did not contain the word “bomb” but said “an airplane will explode” at Manila’s international airport today and “please beware”.

“Cebu, Palawan, Bicol and Davao will also be hit”, the anonymous email said.

A source at Philippines Airlines, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media, said the flag carrier was operating “business as usual”.

A spokesperson at Cebu Pacific Air said the airline was “following usual protocols”.

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said patrols had been increased and K9 units deployed at all terminals of Manila’s international airport, and law enforcement agencies were coordinating closely.

“There are no expected impact to any scheduled flights and we would like to ensure the travelling public that protocols are in place to ensure everyone’s safety and security,” Bautista said in a statement.

Related Posts

EU looks to the future at summit on migration and enlargement

Reuters News Service

Trump says US presidents immune from charges in challenge to election case

Reuters News Service

US jet shoots down Turkish drone in Syria, Pentagon says

Reuters News Service

In reversal, Biden to build more US border wall, Trump demands apology

Reuters News Service

US FDA panel gives thumbs down on approval for Amgen lung cancer drug

Reuters News Service

Russia’s Putin sends the West a warning over nuclear testing

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign