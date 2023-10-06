October 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police in Paphos arrest man for two burglaries

By Staff Reporter012
handcuffs 06
File photo

Police arrested a 25-year-old man in Paphos on Thursdayfor two cases of burglary and theft under investigation.

According to CID chief Michalis Nikolaou, on September 18 a 35-year-old man filed a complaint that in the early hours of the morning his residence had been broken into and property had been stolen.

On September 26, a 58-year-old woman likewise reported that during the night of September 25-26, her home was broken into and property taken.

Police investigations secured testimony against the 25-year-old against whom a warrant was issued.

The man was arrested on Thursday and taken into custody for possession of stolen property and a gold chain was also found in his possession, for which he did not provide adequate explanation.

Avatar photo

