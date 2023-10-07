October 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

206 traffic violations in 24 hours

By Staff Reporter
police car 14
File photo

There were 206 bookings for traffic violations in a 24-hour span, police said on Saturday.

Between 6am on Friday until the same time on Saturday, officers booked 49 individuals for speeding and 10 for drunk driving.

There were also 33 people booking for driving without a licence.

In Limassol, there were 43 reports, of which four were related to speeding, five for not having proper insurance, three for not using a helmet and two for a parked vehicle.

Another 71 drivers were booked for other traffic violations.

Police specified traffic inspections were ongoing on a daily basis, 24 hours a day, across the country.

Avatar photo

