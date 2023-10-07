October 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Drone attack near Moscow thwarted by Russian defence forces- Tass

By Reuters News Service040
aftermath of a russian military strike in kharkiv region
A pile of rubble that is left of a cafe hit by a Russian missile in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region

Russian air defence forces took down a Ukrainian drone near Moscow early on Saturday that appeared to cause no damage or injuries, Russian state-owned news agency Tass reported.

The attack, repelled over the Istra district northwest of the capital, was an attempt by Ukraine to attack Russian facilities, Tass reported, citing Russia’s Defence Ministry.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said preliminary reports showed no casualties or damage but that “emergencies services are working at the scene,” Tass said, citing his channel on the Telegram messaging app.

Flight operations resumed at Moscow’s Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports after being suspended, Tass said.

The reported attack on Russia follows Russian air strikes on Ukraine on Friday that Ukrainian officials said killed a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother in Kharkiv and damaged grain and port infrastructure in the Odesa region. A day earlier, Ukrainian officials said dozens were killed in the village of Hroza in northeastern Ukraine during a gathering to mourn a fallen Ukrainian soldier.

 

