October 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Foreign ministry warns against travel to Israel, Palestine

By Nikolaos Prakas0141
smoke rises following israeli strikes in gaza

Cyprus’ foreign ministry on Monday issued a travel warning to avoid all non-essential to Israel and Palestine.

The ministry said to avoid all travel to Gaza and the West Bank, in addition to all travel to Israel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, taking into consideration the current security situation, advises Cypriot citizens against all non-essential travel to Israel and all travel to Gaza, as well as against all non-essential travel to the Nablus and Jenin region of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Cypriot citizens are advised to stay cautious, closely follow developments and information in the international and local media, and follow official information and instructions.

“Cypriot citizens are also advised to remain alert, and to register (if they so wish), on the online registration platform for Cypriots abroad Connect2CY,” the ministry said.

People wishing to contact the embassy of Cyprus in Tel Aviv can do so, at: 61, Dizengoff street, Top Tower 14th floor, Tel Aviv 6433233. Tel. (+) 972 3 927 3007, +972 3 927 3008 (Consular Dept.) – (09:00-15:00, Monday–Friday). Mobile No. (outside working hours): +972 54 8608603 and +972 54 7624122

There is also a representative in Ramallah that people can contact: V.I.P. Centre, 100 Al Kawathar Street, Al Bireh Ramallah, West Bank – Palestinian National Authority. Tel: +972 2241 3236 (08:30-15:00, Monday–Friday). Mobile No. (outside working hours): +972 54 894 4427

The ministry also activated there crisis management department, which can be reached: Tel: +357 22 801000 (08:30-15:00, Monday-Friday), Mobile number (outside working hours): +357 97 775998.

Related Posts

Horror, true crime and boomers

Constantinos Psillides

Most Cypriots wishing to leave Israel have done so, advisory issued (Update 2)

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus foreign ministry flies Israeli flag

Andria Kades

Agreement expected over Pyla-Arsos road

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus committed to improving fish stocks

Iole Damaskinos

‘Tender to be held’ for Varosha hotels

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign