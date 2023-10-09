October 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeaturedHealthHealthcare

Survey awards 8.8/10 for Gesy inpatient care

By Jonathan Shkurko0188
hospital 840135 1280

Four months after the implementation of an electronic patient satisfaction survey, beneficiaries of the national health service Gesy rated inpatient healthcare services at an impressive 8.8 out of 10.

According to a statement by the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO), the results reflect data collected and processed from April 26 to August 31. The data was gathered from beneficiaries who completed the electronic survey following their discharge from hospitals under the Gesy umbrella.

The HIO said that the questions in the survey mostly focused on the patients’ hospital experience.

Among other aspects, beneficiaries were asked to evaluate the cleanliness, equipment and general facilities of their hospital room, as well as the behaviour and information provided by the doctors, nursing and paramedical staff regarding their healthcare management.

Beneficiaries were also encouraged to comment on the clarity of instructions provided upon discharge and the overall quality of care.

“The results of the survey demonstrate the high standard of contracted hospitals,” the HIO said.

“The organisation consistently ensures the delivery of quality healthcare services to beneficiaries through a modern and patient-centric healthcare system.”

 

