Today’s weather: Overcast with sporadic rains

October 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Tuesday will start off overcast with a chance of rain in the northeast and later isolated showers and a possible brief storm, mainly in the mountains and the interior. Temperatures will rise to 30C in the interior, 29C on the coasts, and 20C in the higher mountains. Winds will be variable and light, up to 3 Beaufort, later turning south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Overnight the weather will be mostly clear with temporarily increased clouds on the north coast. Temperatures will drop to 18C in the interior, 19C on the coasts, and 11C in the higher mountains. Winds will gradually become mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, 2 to 3 Beaufort, and the sea will remain calm to slightly rough. 

On Wednesday rain and isolated storms are expected. Thursday and Friday will start off mostly clear with isolated rains or storms mainly in the mountains in the afternoon.

Temperatures are not expected to change significantly and will remain close to average for the season.

