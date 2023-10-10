October 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two more arrests for crossing to north with false insurance

By Tom Cleaver02
Cars queue up at the Ayios Dometios checkpoint
File photo

Two more people were arrested on Monday night for attempting to cross to the north by car with false insurance documents.

The pair, aged 67 and 51, were arrested within an hour of each other in unrelated cases attempting to cross to the north.

The cases bring the number of arrests for falsifying insurance documents at the crossing points to four in the last three weeks, after two Greek Cypriots had been arrested at the end of September in similar circumstances.

Turkish Cypriot police say their investigation into the cases is ongoing.

Related Posts

Bringing Cyprus’ art and rural communities together

Eleni Philippou

Pilgrims question why plane was allowed to leave for Israel

Iole Damaskinos

Two involved in ‘doctor’ scam targeting the elderly remanded (updated)

Iole Damaskinos

Government web services fully restored

Staff Reporter

Audit office supports Paphos mayor over ‘unacceptable’ airport

Antigoni Pitta

Larnaca collections for Nagorno Karabakh refugees

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign