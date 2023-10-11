October 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

15 thousand in Cyprus work in agriculture, forestry, and fishing

By Staff Reporter00
agriculture 1359862 1280

Approximately 15,000 people in Cyprus work in the agricultural, forestry, and fishing industries, according to the European Union’s statistical agency Eurostat.

The figures, which were recorded in 2020, showed that the number corresponds to 3.4 per cent of Cyprus’ total workforce. This figure is lower than the overall figure for the EU, which stands at 4.5 per cent.

Of those workers, around 14,000 – 3.2 per cent of the workforce – work specifically in the agriculture sector.

The highest rates of employment within the three sectors in the EU were found in the Romanian regions of Vaslui and Neamt, where 61.7 per cent and 51.4 per cent of the respective populations work in either agriculture, forestry, or fishing.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Israelis ‘have made many investments’ in Paphos

Tom Cleaver

Mother says airbag, not accident, may have caused son’s death

Antigoni Pitta

Cyprus court rules magnate Steinmetz should be extradited to Romania

Reuters News Service

North’s ‘PM’: I know the north’s population, but I cannot say

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus is EU’s number one for migrant repatriations

Nikolaos Prakas

Swiss contribute over €1m to the CMP

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign