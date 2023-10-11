October 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Israeli shelling hits south Lebanon after rocket fire

By Reuters News Service02
flame and smoke rise over lebanon as seen from israel's border with lebanon, in northern israel
Flame and smoke rise over Lebanon as seen from Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel

Israeli shelling hit southern Lebanese towns on Wednesday in response to anti-tank rockets fired from Lebanon, as cross-border violence extended into a fourth day.

The Israeli military said it was attacking Lebanon after one of its northern positions was targeted with anti-tank fire on Wednesday.

The attack took place near the Israeli town of Arab al-Aramshe, opposite the Lebanese village of Dhayra, the statement said. It did not immediately provide details on casualties or who might have been responsible.

A Lebanese security source said the powerful armed group Hezbollah fired two precision missiles into Israel, which the group considers its sworn enemy.

Residents of the southern Lebanese town of Rmeish said Israeli shelling was hitting around their town, and a security source told Reuters that Israeli artillery shells were hitting the rocket launch point around Dhayra.

Local Lebanese television station al-Jadeed broadcast images of plumes of white smoke billowing out of a wooded region near some homes and farmland in Dhayra.

Hezbollah and Palestinian faction Hamas both claimed attacks from Lebanon on Tuesday. Lebanon’s Hezbollah fired a guided missile at an Israeli tank, posting a video of its destruction, and Hamas said it launched a salvo of rockets into Israel.

Related Posts

Jewish community of Cyprus asking for support

Iole Damaskinos

Hacktivists stoke Israel-Gaza conflict online

Reuters News Service

London Luton airport suspends flights till noon Wednesday due to fire in car park

Reuters News Service

Israel readies ground offensive; Biden condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas attacks

Reuters News Service

‘An act of sheer evil’: Biden pledges support for Israel, American Jews in speech

Reuters News Service

EU’s Borrell: Israel has to adhere to international law

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign