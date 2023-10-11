October 11, 2023

Man wanted in Famagusta for fraud

Police on Wednesday are asking for information to locate an unidentified man connected with an investigated case of dispatch of goods by false representation.

The offense was committed on September 24 in the district of Famagusta.

Police ask that anyone who knows anything that can help identify this person, please contact the  Famagusta CID via phone on 23-803040, report to the nearest police station or call the citizen’s line on 1460.

