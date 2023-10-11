October 11, 2023

New connections underway for Finland and Paphos

By Iole Damaskinos0162
Mayor of Paphos Phedonas Phedonos

The ambassador of Finland and the mayor of Paphos confirmed their interest in building a close cooperation in the fields of tourism and culture.

In a meeting held on Tuesday at the Paphos municipal hall, Mayor Phedonas Phedonos and Ambassador of Finland Harri Mäki-Reinikka discussed further expansion and strengthening of such cooperation.

Phedonos pointed out to the Finnish ambassador the advantages of a direct air connection between Paphos and Finland, noting that such a development would be a decisive factor in strengthening tourist flows while also contributing to the development of relations between the two countries.

For his part, Mäki-Reinikka expressed interest in ensuring air connectivity. The Finnish ambassador noted that arrivals to Cyprus from Finland exceed 40,000 visitors per year and agreed to highlight Cyprus as a tourist destination in the Finnish market.

To this end, a teleconference will be arranged within the next few days, between the respective tourism industry stakeholders of Paphos and Finland, to specify ways in which cooperation can happen.

