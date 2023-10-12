October 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaTurkeyWorld

At least 4 killed, nearly 100 injured as train derails in India

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: turkish flagged bulker tq samsun is pictured in the black sea off istanbul
FILE PHOTO: Turkish-flagged bulker TQ Samsun, carrying grain under UN's Black Sea Grain Initiative, is pictured in the Black Sea

Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria will work together against the threat of floating mines in the Black Sea due to war between Russia and Ukraine, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry gave no details of how it would address the floating mine problem. It said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that the three countries had discussed the issue at the Nato Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels.

Last week, the British government said Russia may use sea mines to target civilian shipping in the Black Sea, including by laying them on the approach to Ukrainian ports. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of planting mines off the Ukrainian coast.

Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria, plus Georgia, Poland and Ukraine previously discussed clearing floating mines in April 2022.

Turkey is also working with the United Nations, Ukraine, and Russia to revive the Black Sea grain initiative that Moscow quit earlier this year.

Related Posts

Ukraine needs $42 bln budget support this year and next -PM Shmyhal

Reuters News Service

Niger junta orders top UN official to leave the country

Reuters News Service

NATO to respond if Baltic Sea pipeline damage deliberate -alliance chief

Reuters News Service

Egypt discusses Gaza aid, rejects corridors for civilians, say sources

Reuters News Service

British Airways suspends all flights to Tel Aviv after plane turns around

Reuters News Service

Austrian military plane breaks down, complicating evacuation from Israel

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign