Exhibitions opening this Friday

Two new art exhibitions are set to open on Friday in Nicosia and Paphos, presenting group and solo works. In Paphos, Art&Shock Gallery will host the Where Did My Summer Go? featuring ten artists from different countries, generations, trends and genres.
From Friday to October 28, artists Olga Shipilova, Evgeny Solodkiy, Olena Drobysheva, Kubanychbek Ibragimov, Philip Philippou, Lina Levin, Charalampos Kontzias, Wieslawa Żarnowska and Joep Klinkenbijl will present their work.
“For some reason, summer seems to pass by much faster than the rest of the year. Perhaps it’s because only during the summer can we savour the true taste of fruits, berries, and the aromas of flowers, as well as the warmth of the sea,” organisers say. “Only in the summer can we stroll in open clothing, barefoot, and stay out with friends until the middle of the night without worrying about getting enough sleep. In essence, summer represents freedom, a time when everything feels real and wide open. However, it’s worth noting that summer can also take on many different forms. Perhaps together we’ll find the answer to the question: Where does summer go? Where is it now? What remains in its wake, and what is currently transpiring within us?”
In Nicosia, Diatopos Contemporary Art Center will welcome Maria Trillidou’s art in a new exhibition curated by Daphne Nikita. Under the title Auricularities, the artist reveals a new artistic proposal which looks at the hybridism observed within the biological world in relevance to contemporary geopolitics which reviews the understanding of what is ‘natural’ and our place within it. It touches on posthuman concerns that defy anthropocentric values, suggesting coexistence among human and non-human lifeforms. A graduate of Fine Arts, Maria Trillidou’s studies in natural medicine have greatly influenced her understanding of biology and keep moulding her worldview on life.
Where Did My Summer Go?
Group exhibition. October 13 – 28. Art&Shock Gallery, Paphos. Opening event: 6.30pm. Monday – Friday: 10am-2pm and 3pm-7pm, except Wednesday and Saturday: 10am-2pm. Tel: 26-953900
Auricularities
Solo exhibition by Maria Trillidou. October 13 – November 10. Diatopos Contemporary Art Center, Nicosia. Opening night: 8pm. Tuesday-Friday: 4pm-7pm. Saturday: 11am-11pm. Tel: 22-766117. www.diatopos.com