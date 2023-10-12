October 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Forestry college reopening welcomed

By Staff Reporter01
martin the forestry college at prodromos would be an ideal venue for firefighting training and learning about climate change and forest
File photo

The forestry department trade union welcomed the reopening of the forestry college in Prodromos for training of staff as a step in the right direction.

The branch of the Asdyk trade union said the college in the mountains is to reopen to provide training to staff, with hopes that this will become a springboard for more developments in the future.

Indeed, it hopes that the forestry college could be upgraded into a higher educational facility with the ultimate goal of being integrated with the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak).

The college, they added, could expand its curriculum on offer to include the management of the natural environment and forest ecosystems.

Reestablishing the forestry college, which once drew students from neighbouring countries, would greatly boost the forestry department’s abilities and reinvigorate the local communities, the union said.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Man pleads guilty to key charges in Chlorakas case

Staff Reporter

Nicosia becomes Europa Nostra hub for cultural heritage

Nikolaos Prakas

Environmental inspector to begin work in Famagusta district

Gina Agapiou

Green line sales up 13 per cent on last year

Tom Cleaver

Former Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ arrested in fake prescriptions scandal

Tom Cleaver

The Daughters of Penelope

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign