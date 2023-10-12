October 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Law commissioner ‘welcomes’ cabinet code of ethics approval

By Tom Cleaver01
law commissioner luisa christodoulidou zannettou
Law commissioner Luisa Christodoulidou Zannettou

Law commissioner Luisa Christodoulidou Zannettou said on Thursday she “welcomes” the cabinet’s decision to approve the code of ethics for government members.

Zannettou had drawn up the code of ethics with instructions from President Nikos Christodoulides to implement the relevant recommendations set out by the Council of Europe’s Group of States Against Corruption (Greco).

She said the code was written following an “extensive study” of similar texts adopted in other countries and in international and European organisations, with the aim of preventing corruption among those at the top of government.

She said it “includes specific rules of ethics which must govern the behaviour of members of the government as they exact their duties”.

“At the same time, it establishes … the fundamental principles of selflessness, integrity, meritocracy, impartiality, straightforwardness, confidentiality, objectivity, honesty, responsibility, and due diligence, for ensuring good governance in the Republic of Cyprus,” she said.

She added that she is “confident that the adoption of the code of ethics is an important step in preventing corruption and strengthening the rule of law, transparency and accountability”.

The government’s decision to adopt a code of ethics was announced on Wednesday alongside the announcement of the formation of a committee to monitor the implementation of the recommendations in Greco’s latest report.

 

Related Posts

US State department welcomes Pyla mutual understanding

Staff Reporter

Housebound to be vaccinated at home

Staff Reporter

Paphos fishermen oppose movement of artificial reef

Tom Cleaver

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

Man arrested with nine kilograms of cannabis

Tom Cleaver

What’s On this weekend

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign