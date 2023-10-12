October 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested with nine kilograms of cannabis

By Tom Cleaver
A 42-year-old man was arrested in Limassol on Wednesday after police performed a raid on a warehouse in the city, finding almost nine kilograms of cannabis.

Police discovered eight packages containing 8.975 kilograms of “dry plant matter”, which they believe to be cannabis, inside a cardboard box.

The police’s investigation is ongoing.

