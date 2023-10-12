October 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s Weather: Mostly clear with localised clouds

By Staff Reporter02
slight clouds december weather
File photo

Thursday’s weather will initially be mostly clear, with localised increased clouds. As the day progresses, however, clouds will develop, with isolated rain and possible storms expected later in the day, particularly in areas to the west and the south of the Troodos mountains.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 31 degrees inland, 29 degrees on the coasts, and 20 degrees in the mountains.

Winds will be light to moderate between 3 and 4 Beaufort, initially be northeast to southeast and then gradually west to southeast.

In the evening, the weather will be mostly clear with increased clouds on the coasts. The temperatures will drop to 17 degrees inland, 19 degrees on the coasts, and 11 degrees in the mountains.

The sea is expected to be calm to a little rough.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable through Friday and Saturday, with isolated storms expected in the mountains, inland, and on the north coast.

Clouds, localised showers, and even thunderstorms are expected on Sunday, with temperatures also expected to drop.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

‘Our hearts are crying that we have to leave our country,’ Israelis flee in their thousands to Cyprus

Jonathan Shkurko

European court rejects Cyprus’ application to word mark ‘Grilloumi’

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus tourism seeing ‘some cancellations’ due to Israel conflict

Tom Cleaver

Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots are the same, President says

Tom Cleaver

15 thousand in Cyprus work in agriculture, forestry, and fishing

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign