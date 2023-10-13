‘Cyprus has positioned itself as a leading destination for global companies’, IP strategist says

Cyprus-based Yotam Werzansky-Orland, Esq., CEO of KWO Strategy Ltd., has earned his place among the world’s top 300 innovation and intellectual property (IP) strategists, as recognised by the prestigious annual IAM Strategy 300 ranking.

This marks Werzansky-Orland’s fourth inclusion in the exclusive list, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in the field. Notably, he stands as the only resident of Cyprus ever to receive this honour.

“In today’s fast-paced and interconnected world, effective IP strategies are crucial for businesses aiming to thrive in the innovation landscape,” Werzansky-Orland said.

“It is my passion to help organisations navigate this complex terrain and unlock the full potential of their intellectual assets,” he added.

The IAM Strategy 300, a highly respected publication, identifies individuals who excel in developing and executing innovative strategies related to intellectual property. This accolade underscores Werzansky-Orland’s profound expertise and substantial contributions to the realm of innovation and IP management.

Expressing his gratitude about the honour he received, Werzansky-Orland stated that “it is my honour and privilege to be named yet again among the chosen few top IP strategists worldwide”.

“Moreover, I see it as my duty and obligation to continue promoting Cyprus as an innovation and technology hub for international technology and startup companies,” he added, noting that “such companies create a better tomorrow for all of us, and Cyprus is offering unparalleled incentives and services to them”.

As the CEO of KWO Strategy Ltd., Yotam Werzansky-Orland leads a strategic consulting firm specialising in innovation, intellectual property, and technology management.

With over two decades of experience, he possesses a wealth of knowledge in the strategic and business aspects of technology and innovation management, including cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Werzansky-Orland’s research interests encompass a wide range of topics, including innovation and intellectual property management, entrepreneurship, business strategies, and non-human consciousness.

Additionally, he has authored several key texts that have contributed to the advancement of these fields.

What is more, in addition to his corporate role, Werzansky-Orland holds LLB and LLM degrees and is currently a Doctoral Fellow at the Cyprus Centre for Business Research.

He serves as a member of the Editorial Board of The Market: International Journal of Business and is an Adjunct Professor at CIM – The Cyprus Business School and Bar-Ilan University, where he imparts his knowledge through courses on entrepreneurship, IP, and legal aspects of technology management.

“The convergence of technology and intellectual property is reshaping industries and providing tailored support to technology-driven enterprises, Cyprus has positioned itself as a leading destination for global companies seeking to capitalise on the transformative power of technology,” Werzansky-Orland said.

“Cyprus provides unparalleled incentives and a supportive ecosystem for startups and technology companies,” he added, noting that these include favourable tax structures to access funding and top-notch infrastructure, the country offers a nurturing environment that fosters innovation and propels businesses to new heights.”

Furthermore, he explained that in today’s dynamic business environment, effective technology management and robust innovation and intellectual property strategies are crucial for success.

He said that this holds true not only in general business contexts but also within the European Union.

“By embracing strategic thinking and leveraging intellectual assets, businesses can drive growth, secure competitive advantages, and navigate the complex landscape of intellectual property rights within the EU,” he said.

“Cyprus has witnessed a wave of business relocations from around the world, including notable migration from Israel,” he added.

“The political and legal instability in Israel, coupled with warnings from international financial sources regarding its economy, have compelled businesses to seek stable and attractive destinations. Cyprus, with its strategic location, business-friendly environment, and robust legal framework, has emerged as a preferred choice for companies looking to establish a solid presence and thrive in a secure and promising environment,” he concluded.