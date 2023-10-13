October 13, 2023

FM reiterates Cyprus’ strong solidarity with Israel

Source: Cyprus News Agency
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos reiterated Cyprus’ strong solidarity with Israel during a meeting he had on Friday with the Israeli Ambassador in Nicosia Oren Anolik.

Kombos said in a post on platform X that “in a meeting with Ambassador Oren Anolik I unequivocally condemned the unthinkable barbarism of Hamas terrorists and reiterated Cyprus’ strong solidarity with Israel. I also had the chance to convey key messages from my ongoing outreach with regional partners,” he added.

