October 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dead after Nicosia car accident

By Staff Reporter
File photo: Nicosia General Hospital

A 63-year-old man in Nicosia died in a car accident on Friday after crashing with another vehicle.

Nikos Kouniades was driving in the Tseri area, when a 27-year-old driver crashed with his car under circumstances that are being investigated.

As a result, Kouniades entered the opposite side of the road, crashing into a vehicle that a 58-year-old man was driving.

All three drivers were injured while fire services had to extract Kouniades from his car. He was declared dead upon arrival at Nicosia general hospital, while the 27-year-old and 58-year-old received first aid and then released.

