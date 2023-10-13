Mass refugee influx, security to be discussed in wake of Israeli actions in Gaza

Developments in Israel and the possible expansion of the conflict to neighbouring Lebanon caused concern in Nicosia on Friday, with a crisis management meeting underway at the foreign ministry to assess the national ‘Estia’ plan.
The meeting, which began at 9am, includes a broad swath of state agencies, including the foreign and defence ministers, and the ministers of justice, transport and health, as well as the chief of police.
The Ministerial Crisis Management Group meeting, which began at 10am, includes Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou and Justice Minister Anna Procopiou.
Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades and Health Minister Popi Kanari are also present, as are the head of GEEF and the police chief.
On Thursday the possible mass exodus of refugees towards Cyprus as well as security issues were raised before a national security council meeting attended by President Nikos Christodoulides.
The goal of the meeting was to examine developments in the Middle East and their impacts on Cyprus, following the Israeli response to attacks by Hamas.
Cyprus assumed its role as a transit hub on October 10, through activation of the ‘Estia’ plan, for the reception and safe onward repatriation of Europeans and other citizens. The country’s airports are of regional importance, since they are the closest safe European territory to Israel.
The likely scenario of a new influx of refugees means temporary infrastructure for hosting arrivals must be found. Should war expand to Lebanon, it is estimated that there will be mass arrivals, the majority of whom will remain in the country.
Meanwhile, security measures have been stepped up island wide at the points of entry and exit, checkpoints, embassies, places of religious worship, and other high-risk areas.
A follow up security council meeting is scheduled for Monday.
Cyprus Airways on Thursday announced a suspension of all flights to and from Tel Aviv, while Wizz Air flights have also been cancelled. TUS Airways earlier this week announced a schedule of increased flights until Friday, when the schedule would be reviewed.