October 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducation

Vandalism and support shortages plague primary schools

By Nikolaos Prakas01
vandalism school
Football graffiti on school wall in Limassol

Vandalism at primary schools in Nicosia is causing serious problems, members of the house education committee said on Friday, following a visit to schools in the district.

The committee members visited two primary schools in Tseri, one in Lakatamia, and another in Lythrodontas, to see what issues are being faced and what needs must be covered.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the head of the committee and Diko MP Pavlos Mylonas said apart from the vandalism, the schools are also troubled by the lack of support from the state, psychological, psychiatric, or even financial, to children who need it. Specifically, he said that there are children with health problems who need support, as well as children from families who are facing difficulties or whose parents are imprisoned.

Regarding the problems caused by vandalism caused by older children in primary schools, Mylonas mentioned the case of a school that needed €120,000 to repair the auditorium, which had burned down twice. As he said, school managements are asking for equipment, such as cameras, to better guard the premises. Furthermore, he reported that due to a lack of classrooms in some schools, children end up taking lessons in any available space, even in the school nurse’s office.

He added that there must be a political decision to make education a priority and for the state to turn its attention to the thousands of children attending public schools.

When asked if the parliament will make specific demands from the budget of the Ministry of Education for these issues, Mylonas said that the minister announced that she will restructure and revise parts of the budget to support public education and added that if the budget that will be presented satisfies the committee, they will support it.

“Otherwise, we will claim more funds,” he said.

