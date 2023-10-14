October 14, 2023

Foreign ministry advises against unnecessary travel to southern Lebanon

The foreign ministry has advised against unnecessary travel to certain areas of southern Lebanon due to security issues “which may worsen without warning”.

The ministry said on Saturday that it is closely monitoring the situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories, along with the security incidents taking place in southern Lebanon.

“Cypriot citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel to southern Lebanon… [and] to be especially cautious and follow the security services’ advice,” the ministry warned.

It further called on Cypriots in Lebanon to avoid demonstrations, mass gatherings and protests, and to adhere to local authorities’ guidelines.

The ministry also said that Cypriots abroad may register, if they wish to do so, with the state’s digital platform Connect2CY.

In case of emergency, Cypriots are requested to contact Cyprus’ embassy in Lebanon, at +961 5 929 006 (8am-3pm on Monday through to Friday).

The address is Yarzeh Pine Building number six, Street 15, Baabda, Lebanon.

The mobile phone number in case of emergency or outside of working hours is +961 71 559 500.

The email addresses are: [email protected] and [email protected].

The foreign ministry’s crisis management department can be reached at +357 22 801 000 and 22 651 295 (8.30am-3pm Monday through to Friday).

For emergencies or outside of working hours the contact number is +357 97 775 998.

