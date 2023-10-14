October 14, 2023

Revive Festival: art meets ecology

By Eleni Philippou00
One more festival is coming to Limassol as City Friends Club, a non-profit charity, teams up with Zograff graffiti school to present Revive Festival 2023. From Sunday to October 19, the festival will be a blend of art and eco-consciousness in Limassol. The area surrounding Limassol Castle will host the festival activities which guarantee an immersive journey into street art, emphasising the crucial message of sustainability and caring for the environment.

The organisers of the festival are eager to showcase a collection of street art pieces that will capture the imagination of both Limassol’s locals and visitors. “Revive Festival offers an opportunity to delve into recycling, upcycling and sustainability through the medium of street art,” comment organisers. “Anticipate vibrant murals, installations and street exhibitions, all conveying the important message of being responsible stewards of our planet.”

A diverse array of activities will happen over the fouor-day festival. Visitors can expect educational graffiti and street art masterclasses, informative talks by environmental specialists and art enthusiasts, live music, green initiatives and volunteer projects for a positive impact on environment as well as a local market with eco-friendly goods and products.

“Revive Festival,” conclude organisers, “is all about shining a spotlight on sustainability and sparking that drive for positive change within our society. Be a part of this captivating adventure where art and ecology converge, making a lively impression in the community’s hearts.”

 

Revive Festival

Festival on street art and ecology. October 15-19. Area of Limassol Castle. October 15: 10am-10pm. October 16, 18, 19: 4pm-10pm. October 17: 12pm-10pm. www.cityfriends.club/revivefestival

