October 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Young boy found unconscious in Paphos pool passes away

By Staff Reporter0563
File photo

The six-and-a-half-year-old boy who was found floating in a Paphos swimming pool earlier this month passed away on Saturday.

Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou explained that the boy was found floating in the pool in a Paphos hotel where he was staying with his mother.

The boy was rescued by the lifeguard on duty and was taken to Paphos general hospital by ambulance.

The doctors evaluated his condition as critical but stable, with the boy then transferred to the Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia.

The police spokesman said that the boy died on Saturday, without providing further details.

It is understood that an autopsy is expected to be carried out in the coming days.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Energy minister walks out of EAC meeting amid disagreement

Nick Theodoulou

Number of mothers breastfeeding has declined, says health minister

Staff Reporter

Revive Festival: art meets ecology

Eleni Philippou

Foreign ministry advises against unnecessary travel to southern Lebanon

Staff Reporter

Strike looms as hospital staff and Okypy clash over labour demands

Staff Reporter

Suspects arrested with 8 kilos of cocaine

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign