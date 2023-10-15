October 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCyprus

Cyprus third in The Economist’s economic pentathlon

By Source: Cyprus News Agency024
dollars dollar currency startups

With three gold and two silver medals, Cyprus ranked third in The Economist’s economic pentathlon which calculated how the 27 EU member states perform on the five major challenges facing them, namely demand/inflation, debt, demography, decarbonisation and decoupling from the world’s autocracies.

The Economist said European economies are in for a troubling few years, noting that the European Commission is forecasting growth of just 0.8 per cent for the EU as a whole in 2023, and little more in 2024.

“Inflation is coming down only slowly, prompting the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise rates yet again at its September meeting”, while business confidence continues to worsen, it added.

It said that not all countries are equally affected, since, its own calculations show that, “they perform differently on the five major challenges that are facing all European economies”.

According to The Economist’s calculations, Cyprus came third, with Ireland in first with four gold and one silver, followed by Malta with four gold and one bronze.

The top five is completed with Luxembourg in 4th and Denmark in 5th place.

Overall, according to the analysis, “being small clearly has its advantages, though Denmark is the only economic model that could be copied by others”.

France came out as “the best large economy” with two gold medals and three silver ones.

Explaining the five categories, it said that demand will have to be lowered to fight inflation; and the resulting higher rates on debt piles will weigh against spending.

It also said that ageing societies lose workers to retirement faster than youngsters enter the labour market, while the fight against climate change requires industry to transform.

Trading with autocracies is increasingly a risk in the new geopolitical age, the analysis said.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Berengaria hotel: rebirth of the ‘Pride of Prodromos’

Nick Theodoulou

Support promised for rural women

Katy Turner

Soaring electricity bills: ‘I’ve taken out all the light bulbs in my home’

Theo Panayides

Paphos to get new gallery and museum says mayor

Katy Turner

Foreign ministry warns about travel to Lebanon

Reuters News Service

Solving Cyprus problem a ‘moral obligation’ says president

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign