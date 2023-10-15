October 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Foreign ministry warns about travel to Lebanon

By Reuters News Service089
a journalist's car burns in alma al shaab, southern lebanon
A journalist's car burns at the site where Reuters videojournalist Issam Abdallah was killed and six others were injured on Friday in Alma Al-Shaab, Lebanon

The foreign ministry on Sunday reiterated a warning against travel to southern Lebanon.

Cypriot nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to south Lebanon, to areas south of the Litani-river, including Tyre, to exercise a high degree of caution and to follow the advice of the security services.

The ministry is “closely monitoring the situation in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the security incidents taking place in south Lebanon, which could deteriorate without prior warning,” it said.

Cypriot citizens in Lebanon are advised to avoid all gatherings and demonstrations, remain vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities, the ministry continued. They are also advised to follow closely the developments and information from the international and local media, avoid unnecessary movements and apply maximum security measures.

Cypriot citizens are also advised to register on the platform for Cypriots abroad Connect2CY.

