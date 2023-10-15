October 15, 2023

Israeli, Palestinian supporters hold demos

Demonstrations in support of both Palestinian and Israeli communities are being held in Cyprus to express solidarity with those in the neighbouring country.

Since last weekend small groups of Palestinians have held three demonstrations.

The Palestinian Women’s Union of Cyprus will hold a further event on Sunday evening, at 8pm outside the Sun Hall Hotel in Larnaca.

The aim is to protest against crimes against “our people in Gaza, which has affected children, women, the elderly and even our trees,” organisers said.

They called on all people in Cyprus to join in their procession.

The march, which will be peaceful, has the permission of the police, who are expected to be  out in force. People are urged to gather from 7.30pm for the dispersal of photographs and flags.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening the Jewish Communities of Cyprus Union will held an event in support of the people of Israel.

The group has issued an invitation for people to join them in support of and a prayer for Israel, its soldiers, the swift recovery of the injured and the return of hostages to their families.

The event will take place at the Larnaca synagogue at 5pm on Tuesday.

