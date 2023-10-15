October 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CM VideosCyprusMiddle East

Palestinians in Cyprus, thinking about Gaza (video)

By Theo Panayides0501
palestinians flee their houses heading toward the southern part of gaza strip
Some Palestinians fled their homes heading toward the southern part of Gaza Strip after Israel's call for more than one million civilians in northern Gaza to move south within 24 hours

With a ground war looming in Gaza, we spoke to two Palestinians who’ve been living in Cyprus for decades – including one who lost family in Gaza just a day earlier.

