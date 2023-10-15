October 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Solving Cyprus problem a ‘moral obligation’ says president

By Katy Turner0121
ΠτΔ – Μνημόσυνο αγωνιστών ΕΟΚΑ 1955
President Nikos Christodoulides speaking in Paralimni on Sunday

The government has a moral obligation to solve the Cyprus problem and is working with a specific plan to break the deadlock in the talks, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday.

We must not “compromise with the occupation, and this must be our promise to the future generations of our country,” he said.

Christodoulides was speaking at a memorial for Eoka fighters in Paralimni.

“A historic debt that resonates through both the heroism and sacrifice of all that we honour today,” he said.

The aim is to see a resumption of talks that will lead us to the solution of the Cyprus problem, he said, always on the basis of the relevant UN resolutions and the principles and values of the EU.

“Despite the problems, despite the negative developments in our region, we are optimistic that, yes, we will achieve the goal of resuming talks from where they broke off in the summer of 2017,” he added.

He was referring to the latest round of UN sponsored talks that took place in 2017 in Crans Montana.

“Our vision for the reunification and liberation of Cyprus is defined by the bravery, heroism and sacrifices of the heroic generation of 1955-59,” he concluded, referring to the Eoka fighters.

Related Posts

Soaring electricity bills: ‘I’ve taken out all the light bulbs in my home’

Theo Panayides

Paphos to get new gallery and museum says mayor

Katy Turner

Foreign ministry warns about travel to Lebanon

Reuters News Service

Palestinians in Cyprus, thinking about Gaza (video)

Theo Panayides

Arrest for car arson

Katy Turner

US embassy in Israel to evacuate nationals via Cyprus on Monday (updated)

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign