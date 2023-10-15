October 15, 2023

Yellow weather warning issued for Sunday

By Katy Turner01324
near machairas by christopher genethliou

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Sunday as thunderstorms are expected.

The warning is in place from 11am until 5pm.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to affect mainly the mountains and eastern parts of the island.

Hail cannot be ruled out while rainfall is expected to reach 35 to 55mm per hour.

 

