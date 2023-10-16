October 16, 2023

Five arrested in north in ‘prostitution operation’

Five people have been arrested in the north as part of a “prostitution operation” conducted by Turkish Cypriot police.

Police found three women, all citizens of Nigeria, in an apartment in Ortakioi, northern Nicosia, at around 3pm on Sunday, with one of the three saying they had agreed to have sexual intercourse with a man from Turkey in exchange for 400TL (€13.62).

They then visited the man’s house and were met at his front door by a woman who was reportedly screaming and saying that a man had jumped out of the window.

The man was found in the building’s car park and was arrested along with the woman found in his apartment.

All five appeared in court on Monday and were remanded in custody for three days.

