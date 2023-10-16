October 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Funds sought to upgrade Varosha church

By Tom Cleaver03
church (sigma live)

A fundraising campaign is underway to raise €40,000 for the maintenance of the Ayia Paraskevi church in Varosha.

The fundraising campaign is being operated by the Famagusta bishopric, with the money set to be used in conjunction with an extra €200,000 which has been procured by the bicommunal Technical Committee for Cultural Heritage.

The 18th century church is one of the oldest in Varosha.

The €40,000 it is looking to raise will be used “to cover at least the initial costs for preparing the required technical studies.

“The money may be needed to fix a window or a door to ensure the church remains safe and looked after, and to make sure pigeons can’t get in, for example. The process for the real works to begin may take three years, and this money will go towards small improvements until then,” a Bishopric representative told the Cyprus Mail.

The bishopric added, “several churches … have already been maintained and renovated through the [technical committee],” and that they “will not fail to intervene wherever necessary to contribute to the maintenance and safeguarding of our places of worship.”

Related Posts

26 countries ask to use Cyprus as transit point

Andria Kades

Tziortzis runner-up in Euro Nascar 2 in historic moment for Cypriot motorsport

Jonathan Shkurko

Greens MP blasts party as she leaves it

Iole Damaskinos

Underage driver arrested with uncle in the car

Jonathan Shkurko

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Nicosia welcomes 4th Cyprus Cocktail Festival

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign