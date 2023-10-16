October 16, 2023

Nicosia welcomes 4th Cyprus Cocktail Festival

Get ready cocktail lovers for a night of tantalizing delights. On Tuesday, the fourth edition of the Cyprus Cocktail Festival will take place, featuring signature drinks by some of the most popular bars of the island as well as Greece, Italy and Spain. Happening at the Nicosia Municipal Gardens, the event will open at 7pm within the framework of the Digital Agenda Cyprus Summit.

As with previous editions, popular cocktail bars around Cyprus will set up service stations in the park doing what they do best. Ten of them participate in the festival (Rum and Jam, Mr Tippler, Baronymous, Volvèr, Lost + Found Drinkery, Mason, Kleidi, Tria Poulakia, Notes And Spirits and Blurry Lights) while another 10 will travel from Europe.

Joining the festival are the Greek bars Line, The Clumsies, Το λοκάλι, Upupa Epops, The Bar In Front Of The Bar, 360 Cocktail bar, Barro Negro and Casablanca Social Club along with Gucci Giardino 25 from Italy and Monk Barcelona from Spain.

That’s not all. Several local street food joints will be cooking up delicious meals from burgers to falafel wraps, to pulled pork, pizza and souvlaki. Visitors will be able to choose bites from Serial Griller, Por Favor, The Potbelly, Hungry Deal, Omni Street Eats, Quattrino Autentico Italiano and Tipsy Sticks. To add the final touch to the event, five DJs are expected to play groovy music sets throughout the festival to amplify the mood.

 

4th Cyprus Cocktail Festival

Festival with bars from Cyprus and Europe. October 17. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 7pm

