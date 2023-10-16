Two thousand US citizens evacuating from Haifa to Limassol port

The US Embassy in Nicosia on Monday said it was cooperating with Cyprus for the safe passage of US citizens from Haifa to Limassol port.

The evacuation option by sea was confirmed on Sunday on platform X by US officials. The ferry is expected to depart shortly after 9am and the journey to take 10-12 hours.

The US Embassy in Nicosia encouraged US citizens to make their own reservations for onward travel from Larnaca or Paphos airports in Cyprus.

It said buses would take people from Limassol port to both airports, but onward journeys were the responsibility of travellers.

Meanwhile the embassy discouraged fleeing US citizens from making travel arrangements through the north.

“The US Embassy cannot support any access or movements in the area north of the buffer zone,” it added.

U.S. Embassy Nicosia is partnering with 🇨🇾 to support the assisted departure of 🇺🇸 citizens from Israel. A maritime option has been announced at the link below. For these U.S. citizens, the U.S. Embassy encourages booking onward travel out of Larnaca (LCA) or Paphos (PFO)… — U.S. Embassy Cyprus (@USEmbassyCyprus) October 15, 2023

The vessel, which was originally believed to be due to arrive in Cyprus on Sunday evening is now expected to dock in Limassol with over 2,000 passengers early on Tuesday morning.

Onboard will be mainly US citizens fleeing the increasingly dangerous situation in Israel and Gaza.

US undersecretary of state Victoria Nuland, in a post on platform X, thanked Cyprus for its support.

“Grateful to Republic of Cyprus President for the support his government has shown to US citizens transiting Cyprus following the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel,” she wrote.

On Saturday the Biden administration ordered ‘non emergency’ staff to leave Israel and urged Americans in Gaza to head the crossing to Egypt in the hope it will be open.

A Royal Danish plane landed in Paphos on Saturday from Israel with 80 passengers on board.

A further UK government-arranged evacuation flight out of Tel Aviv, carrying 18 British nationals, also arrived on Saturday morning at Larnaca with more flights expected to follow in coming days.

According to British reports, the aircraft used for this repatriation flight was an Airbus 400M, provided by the Royal Air Force, as the commercial airline originally contracted to execute repatriation flights from Israel has been having difficulties arranging insurance.

Among the evacuees were eight people with dual Cypriot and British citizenship.

The foreign office said its flights were available to British nationals, including dual nationals, and dependants if travelling with a British national normally resident in the UK.

Each ticket costs £300, which it said “reflects the costs of operating the flight”.

The Cyprus government on Tuesday activated the national ‘Estia’ action plan for the reception of people fleeing the ongoing conflict in Israel since when a strong of planes and ships have arrived.

In addition to the US, other countries that have applied evacuate citizens from Israel through the Estia plan include Denmark, the UK, Portugal, Holland, Belgium and Germany.

By midday on Sunday the plan had reportedly seen 502 citizens of Portugal, the UK and Denmark evacuated on eight military flights.