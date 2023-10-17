October 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mother sentenced to 12 months after daughter drowns

By Jonathan Shkurko039
A 42-year-old woman was sentenced to 12 months in prison by the Paphos district court on Tuesday, after her 10-year-old daughter drowned in the swimming pool of their villa in the Coral Bay area on July 20.

The mother and her daughter, who was also suffering from a neurological disorder, had been staying in a villa in the Coral Bay area of Paphos since July 15.

The mother, who was visiting Cyprus from Russia, had reportedly invited guests to the villa. They arrived to find the mother drunk and unconscious and her daughter at the bottom of the pool.

The emergency services were called, and the child was pulled from the pool by the fire brigade. Her mother was taken to hospital.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, the autopsy on the body of the 10-year-old was completed at Nicosia general hospital mortuary by forensic pathologists Orthodoxos Orthodoxou and Angeliki Papetta, who confirmed death due to drowning in water.

The mother was kept in custody since her daughter’s death.

 

