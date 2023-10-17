October 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Syrian to be sentenced over Chlorakas incidents

By Nick Theodoulou04
chlorakas
Events in Chlorakas in August

Paphos court is to announce sentence against the 47-year-old Syrian man who threatened to “turn Paphos upside down” in relation to the Chlorakas incidents during the summer on October 30.

The 47-year-old appeared before the court on Tuesday, where he faces charges of intimidation and will remain in custody until his sentence.

It was previously reported that the 47-year-old was arrested following riots in Chlorakas between migrants and Greek Cypriots far-right extremists.

It soon emerged that the 47-year-old, who had previously attended a meeting with Justice Minister Anna Procopiou and the police chief, had also been arrested after he tested positive in a narcotest.

Later that evening after going viral on social media, he spoke on camera and apologised, attributing his outburst to stress and anxiety from the volatile situation.

Related Posts

Mother sentenced to 12 months after daughter drowns

Jonathan Shkurko

Procopiou meets scientists to boost forensic technology

Tom Cleaver

Paphos mayor outraged over another squalid migrant block

Nick Theodoulou

Third lewd videos on north’s ‘agriculture ministry’ Facebook page (Updated)

Tom Cleaver

First passengers arrive from Haifa at Limassol port (update 3)

Iole Damaskinos

Pro-Israel protest to take place in Larnaca

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign