October 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Dozens of Cypriots still in Israel

By Nikolaos Prakas0115
korneliou
Ambassador Kornelios Korneliou

Dozens of Cypriots are still in Israel and do not want to be repatriated, ambassador Kornelios Korneliou said on Wednesday, as the crisis continues.

Commenting on the 52 Cypriots who have decided to remain in Israel, Korneliou said that the embassy is consistently in contact with them, in case they express a desire to leave if the situation worsens.

He added that there are also five Cypriots in Israel receiving medical treatment, and they are expected to return after receiving their treatment.

“Since October 7, when the Hamas attacks against Israel took place, we have been living in uncertainty as to what the day will bring because of the rocket attacks and the danger of terrorist attacks,” he said.

He added that Israel is officially in a state of war, saying that there are daily rocket attacks that sow fear and terror. He said that schools, bars and restaurants are closed, as the fighting is happening just 70 km from Tel Aviv.

Referring to the Cypriot embassy in Tel Aviv, Korneliou said that the employees try to support each other psychologically as much as the conditions allow, adding that they have also been working remotely for several days.

He explained to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the embassy is housed in a building where on the ground floor there is a shopping centre, so these places should be avoided.

“There is also an appeal from the Israeli government to avoid unnecessary movements until further notice,” he said.

Today, as he explained to CNA, due to the visit of the American president Joe Biden to Israel, for security reasons, embassy staff have been instructed to work from home.

 

