Foreign ministry strongly condemns attack on Gaza hospital

aftermath of hospital blast in gaza city
People inspect the area of Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other

The foreign ministry on Wednesday strongly condemned the Israeli attack on a hospital in Gaza that resulted in the “tragic loss of civilian life”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the ministry emphasised the necessity of respecting international humanitarian law and immediate de-escalation.

“We strongly condemn the attack on a Gaza hospital resulting in the tragic loss of so many civilian lives,” the post said.

“Medical facilities should under no circumstances be targeted. international humanitarian law must be respected. Always. We urge for immediate de-escalation.”

Israel’s military on Wednesday it had seen no evidence of a direct hit on a hospital in the Gaza Strip the day before, where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in an explosion.

A military spokesperson told journalists that there was no structural damage to buildings around the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital and no craters consistent with an air strike.

The spokesperson accused Hamas of inflating the number of casualties from the explosion and said it could not know as quickly as it claimed what caused the blast.

