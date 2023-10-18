October 18, 2023

Government pledge to stamp out illegal sports schools

The government on Wednesday pledged to clean up the illegal operation of some 600 private ‘sports schools’ and replace them with three regulated schools per sport, it said.

The move was announced following a meeting between Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou and Education Minister Athina Michailidou. Member of the Cyprus Sports Organisation (Koa) were also present, along with other senior officials.

At the meeting, practical solutions were discussed to implement a previous decision with the main goal of ensuring children receive training in a safe environment by qualified trainers.

The decision involves the dissolution of approximately 600 illegal sports schools and associations and to create new ones in their place, three per sport, the interior ministry said in a statement. Legally existing sports associations will not be affected.

With the combination of existing schools and new associations, athletes will be able to train and prepare for participation in championships and competitions, the ministry added.

It has already prepared a draft statute and in addition changes would have to be made to existing regulations.

 

