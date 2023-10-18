Greens say they regret Attalides’ resignation

The Green Party’s political bureau on Wednesday expressed its regret over statements by MP Alexandra Attalides on her reasons for resigning from the party.
Attalides resigned on Monday, slamming the Greens for its ‘catastrophic’ position on the Cyprus problem and lack of unity with European greens.
On Tuesday party leader Charalambos Theopemptou also resigned as party leader, but he said it was for personal reasons.
“The political bureau considers that the issues [Attalides] mentioned as reasons for resignation could have been discussed within the framework of the movement. Some are already being discussed. Much of what is stated in her statement is unsubstantiated and therefore dismissible,” the party said in a brief statement.
“Despite Mrs Attalides’ repeated statements, we have no intention of engaging in an endless public confrontation with her.”
In a strongly worded statement, the MP listed six reasons for abandoning the party, among them its dead-end position on the Cyprus issue; unethical attacks by members of the party over her support of rights for same sex couples; and retaliation over her choice to support the candidacy of Andreas Mavroyiannis in the presidential elections.
Moreover, Attalides said that the party’s lack of position in the recent presidential elections “contributed to the election of a politician who was widely seen as a continuation of the Anastasiades government”.
Attalides also referred to party positioning inconsistent with the Greens’ stated aims, such as supporting the building of fences “which inadvertently promote xenophobia and racism, and is not unrelated to events in Chlorakas and Limassol”.
She also took issue with legal regulation for large developments and glamping, a policy which she claimed endangers the environment and is contrary to ecological theory.
She moreover criticised the party for its inability to offer a unified front on social and human rights issues, among them those concerning the LGBT+ community.
Following Theopemptou’s resignation, the position of party leader will be taken up by the now deputy leader. Theopemptou is also a Greens MP for Nicosia, and he will retain that seat, as he has not resigned from the party.
Theopemptou became the party leader after Giorgos Perdikis in 2020.