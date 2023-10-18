Magic in every morsel: chef Joël Robuchon’s enduring allure

Every art form has its defining representatives; in the case of gastronomy, Joël Robuchon was a man who put the ‘fine’ in the art of fine dining. A native of France, Robuchon (1945–2018) was so much more than a chef and restaurateur. How many can claim the title of ‘Chef of the Century’, as awarded to him by influential restaurant guide ‘Gault et Millau’ in 1989? A true revolutionary of French cuisine, Robuchon has left an indelible mark on his craft, raising the standards of the culinary arts to new and impressive heights.

Teen pastry chef to ‘Chef of the Century’

Βorn in 1945 in Poitiers, Robuchon quickly discovered his calling. Aged 15, he started out as an assistant pastry chef at a hotel in his hometown. A decisive turning point came when he was only 21: he became apprentice to the Compagnon du Tour de France, an organisation hailing back to the Middle Ages. This allowed him to travel across France and learn regional culinary techniques, as taught by acknowledged masters. With such training, it is no wonder that, by 29, he had risen to head chef at the Parisian Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile, then known as Hôtel Concorde La Fayette. Before even opening his own restaurant, he had not only been awarded two Michelin stars, but had also won the Meilleur Ouvrier de France in 1976, one of the highest distinctions, for his craftsmanship in the culinary arts.

From Jamin to L’ Atelier Robuchon

With such impressive accomplishments, it comes as no surprise that the opening of Jamin, his first restaurant, was among the culinary highlights of 1981. Robuchon’s modern approach towards French cuisine, his perfectionism and eye for detail, quickly established him as one of the most creative young chefs in the country. And in only three years after opening its doors, Jamin earned three Michelin stars. From then on, Robuchon appeared on many French cooking shows, authored several acclaimed cookbooks and mentored younger chefs, like Gordon Ramsay, who then became famous themselves.

News of his retirement at the age of 51 shocked the culinary world, but allowed him the time to travel and explore other cultures and cuisines, especially those of Japan. His triumphant return to the fine-dining scene came in 2003, when he opened the first Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Saint-Germain-Des-Prés in Paris.

Robuchon passed away in 2018, aged 73, but his extraordinary legacy lives on through the various establishments bearing the L’ Atelier Robuchon name around the world. To this day, he remains the most Michelin-starred chef, with 32 stars won for restaurants in 13 cities.

Approach and celebrated dishes

Robuchon was a perfectionist of the highest order, forever seeking ways and techniques to elevate French cuisine, imbuing it with international influences – notably from Japan – and benefitting from his use of seasonal ingredients.

He was also a minimalist, so it is no wonder that his most famous and widely-copied dish is purée de pommes de terre (mashed potatoes), a classic recipe that he reimagined and perfected. Robuchon’s signature dishes take many forms, from his ravioli, to his quail or langoustine offerings, yet what makes them all unique is that they share his ingenious take on the layering of textures and temperatures.

L’ Atelier Robuchon at Ayia Napa Marina

Robuchon’s fresh take on French haute cuisine has met with success all over the world, and now it is time for Cyprus to discover his inspired dishes at L’ Atelier Robuchon.

Perfectly situated at Ayia Napa Marina, the island’s newest, state-of-the-art and first ISO-certified marina, L’ Atelier Robuchon is the ideal setting for a memorable fine-dining experience. Here, you can indulge in a signature dishes menu, featuring such offerings as Le Caviar Imperiale – a symphony of caviar and cauliflower; La Caille – free-range quail and foie gras, served with the famed Robuchon mashed potatoes; and Le Riz – risotto, marinated langoustines with lime, bottarga and squid-ink crumble.

A visit to L’ Atelier Robuchon is, of course, so much more than a gustatory revelation: it is a true multi-sensory experience allowing you to explore the wonders created by this unparalleled chef in a chic, black-and-scarlet environment, graced by a breathtaking sea view.

Book your table online or by calling +357 23 300 570, and experience Joël Robuchon’s magic first-hand, at an establishment that has altered and elevated Cyprus’ gastronomical map.