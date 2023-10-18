October 18, 2023

Migrant sets himself on fire after asylum bid rejected

By Nick Theodoulou0742
A 24-year-old migrant set himself on fire on Wednesday morning outside the migration services office in Larnaca.

He is being treated for burn wounds at the Larnaca general hospital A&E department.

The act of self-immolation was carried out in protest after having his asylum request rejected, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

Police detailed that the incident occurred at about 11am after the 24-year-old approached an official outside the migration services office.

He complained that his application was rejected and then set himself on fire, having brought flammable liquid in a bottle.

More details are expected shortly.

 

